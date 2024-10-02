Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.61. 57,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 37,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.