Wrapped BNB Price Hits $538.33 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $852.11 million and $252.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $538.33 or 0.00892254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

