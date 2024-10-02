Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0663 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.93 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,277.94 or 0.99907516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

