Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Reaches $1.18

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $61.96 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 52,645,997 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

