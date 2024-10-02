Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.62 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $52.22 million and $6.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,282,490 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

