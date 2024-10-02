Aave Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Aave has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $139.43 or 0.00231093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $265.64 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00256422 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,433 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

