Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.46 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $120.46 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,206,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,988,410 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
