Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,701,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,682 shares.The stock last traded at $0.85 and had previously closed at $0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OTLY

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $507.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.