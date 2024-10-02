GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,752.99

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GogolCoin has a market cap of $11,752.99 and approximately $162.21 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00256422 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

