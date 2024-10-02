MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.49

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.49 and last traded at C$17.37, with a volume of 31271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDA shares. Cormark increased their price target on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDA Space

MDA Space Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MDA Space

In other news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In related news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Insiders have sold a total of 197,800 shares of company stock worth $3,263,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.