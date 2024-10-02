Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $44.20 or 0.00073259 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $873.60 million and $40.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00517202 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029724 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,764,631 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
