Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.61 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $343.08 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00041681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.