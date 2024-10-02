Hive Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $91.73 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

