Algorand Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $990.69 million and approximately $33.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00041681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,275,433,500 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

