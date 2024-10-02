Brown Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $706.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $725.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $672.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.