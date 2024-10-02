Creekside Partners Invests $584,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

