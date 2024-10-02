Brown Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Brown Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,514.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

