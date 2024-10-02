Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.36.

Shares of GE opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

