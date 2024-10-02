Clear Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 763,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,539,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,336,198,000 after acquiring an additional 132,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $877.38 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $871.96 and a 200-day moving average of $819.44.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

