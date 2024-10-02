SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

