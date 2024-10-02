Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 345,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.