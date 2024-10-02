Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,964,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 372,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 253,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

