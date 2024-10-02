Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $490.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

