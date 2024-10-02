Centennial Bank AR Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centennial Bank AR decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

