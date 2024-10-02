Centennial Bank AR Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $91.77.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,335,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

