Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,383,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $148,351,000 after purchasing an additional 194,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 753,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 488,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

