Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $329.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,732 shares of company stock worth $118,815,557. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

