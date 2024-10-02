Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.