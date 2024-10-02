Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.15. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

