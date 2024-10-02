Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 53,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MA opened at $496.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

