Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.