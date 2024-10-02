L7 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $908.59 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, L7 has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One L7 token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $908.59 and approximately $48,124.06 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00256177 BTC.

About L7

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00319335 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $51,961.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

