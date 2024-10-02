Wrapped eETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.88 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $63.38 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $2,557.16 or 0.04193991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,596,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,596,453.97282997. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,606.59145999 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $66,990,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

