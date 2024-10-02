Kaspa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.56 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.59 billion and $55.56 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,826,970,965 coins and its circulating supply is 24,838,696,618 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,834,444,456.22932 with 24,822,718,837.440086 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15186191 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $79,329,947.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

