Oasis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $485.62 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $485.62 million and $25.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.99 or 0.03949342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07343808 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $38,830,430.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

