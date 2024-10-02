Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.62 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $530,560.99 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00256177 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,357,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,104,630 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

