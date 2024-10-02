ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for about $20.25 or 0.00032850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $201.60 million and approximately $177,717.78 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,188 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

