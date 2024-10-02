ZClassic Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $453,072.72 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.