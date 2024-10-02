Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. 300,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,601,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

