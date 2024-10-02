Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $482.06 and last traded at $481.73. Approximately 7,084,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,721,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.27.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

