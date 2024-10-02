Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $482.06 and last traded at $481.73. Approximately 7,084,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,721,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.27.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.89.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
