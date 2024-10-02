Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.81 and last traded at $100.21. Approximately 1,502,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,459,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

