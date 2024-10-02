Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 2,982,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 949% from the average daily volume of 284,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
