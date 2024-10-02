Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $374.86 and last traded at $375.13. 204,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 951,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

