Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.18 and last traded at $62.26. Approximately 894,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,824,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $56,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

