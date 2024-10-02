Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 25% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 36,894,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 5,668,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Up 28.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,165 shares of company stock worth $397,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.