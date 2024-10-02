Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 361,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 2,446,997 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $8,582,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $4,288,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

