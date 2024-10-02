Barclays Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 483,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Revolve Group by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.