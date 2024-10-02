Cim LLC Buys 428,177 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,731.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,177 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.