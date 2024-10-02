Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,645,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS QUAL opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.68.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

