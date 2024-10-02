Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.10 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Euler has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and $1.07 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00005071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

